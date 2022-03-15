LOCALIZE IT: Ideas for local coverage of Ukraine aid efforts

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

The latest images from Ukraine are searing and indelible — photographs of pregnant women and infants bloodied by Russian attacks on a maternity hospital. Some survived; others did not.

As those harrowing visuals reverberate around the world, so, too, are plaintive cries for help. Churches, charities, nonprofits and ordinary people are rushing to provide tangible aid to those fleeing Ukraine and those trapped in war zones. And Americans are digging deep to respond.

It's a powerful and emotional line of local reporting. But how do you distinguish between legitimate relief campaigns and scams? Who's behind that PayPal plea? What are other meaningful ways apart from sending money for people in the U.S. to show their support? How are people in your readership and viewership areas stepping up?

Here are some ways to localize reporting on the rapidly expanding effort to funnel help — food, medicines, toys, clothing and cash — to where it's needed the most while helping readers avoid being fleeced. Local stories could run alongside the AP story EU—Russia-Ukraine-War and other spot coverage:

HOW TO BE SURE DONATIONS REACH THE PEOPLE

Charity Navigator, which evaluates the financial health and transparency of American nonprofits, recommends donating to registered 501(c)(3) organizations. Donations to those charities are tax deductible and how they have used gifts in the past can be traced through public records they file annually with the Internal Revenue Service.

For those who prefer giving to the numerous crowdfunding campaigns that have sprung up, GoFundMe recommends donating to verified fundraisers (https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/donate-to-ukraine-relief) that are vetted by the platform.

A growing number of people are donating directly to the Ukrainian government to fund its armed forces through the National Bank of Ukraine. Those donations are not tax deductible in the United States, and many organizations prohibit fundraising for military weapons. However, many organizations say that's the most effective way to help Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion.

Questions to ask:

— What will the money raised be used for and how will it get there?

— Has the organization worked in Ukraine before? Does it have a track record distributing funds internationally?

— What percentage of the funds raised will go to the organization for overhead and other expenses?

RED FLAGS THAT SOMETHING MAY BE A SCAM

Scam artists often exploit emotions, especially during times of crisis when people want to help. Be suspicious of charitable ads or social media posts that make you especially angry or sad. While advertising often plays on human feelings, fraudsters will try to use graphic images or loaded language to overload a consumer’s common sense.

Experts on misinformation say the old maxim still applies even in the internet age: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Sometimes the desire to help can make us act rashly. If you’re unsure about giving to any organization, take some time to think it over before making the donation.

Be cautious of online charitable appeals. Fake ads for charities can look like the real thing. Avoid giving directly to individuals soliciting donations unless it's someone you know and trust. Instead, find trusted organizations with experience in philanthropy. Before giving money to an unfamiliar organization, check to see if a charity you already know is reliable is raising money for Ukraine. If you don’t know about a charity’s background, do some internet research.

Check to see where the organization is located, and whether they have a physical address and phone number. Legitimate organizations will; scammers may not. Many organizations rate charities based on their transparency and how they use donated money. Look up any group you’re unfamiliar with before giving.

LOCALIZATION TIPS

Here are some potential sources for local stories about giving:

— State and local officials: In many states, the state attorney general or secretary of state offers tips on how to avoid falling for scam charities. They may have online guides or tip sheets that can help educate consumers. They may also be familiar with charitable scams operating in your community.

— Business groups: Experts at groups like the Better Business Bureau can offer further tips for consumers who want to make sure their donations go to the right place.

RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS MOBILIZING TO HELP

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, a church that dates back more than a century to the founding of parishes by Ukrainian immigrants, launched relief efforts soon after the war started and has raised more than $800,000 to date. It says it has partnered with Ukrainian Orthodox churches to distribute aid within Ukraine and in neighboring countries receiving refugees. It has also provided funds to Ukrainian diplomatic representatives in Istanbul to deliver food and medical aid to Ukraine. Use this URL to see if there's a parish in your area: https://www.uocofusa.org/directories_parishes

The church also partners with International Orthodox Christian Charities, a 30-year-old U.S.-based relief agency that pools the efforts of several Orthodox groups. The IOCC has also created its own Ukraine relief fund, which has raised more than $600,000 to date, and has brought relief supplies to Moldova and other countries receiving refugees from Ukraine.

Catholic Relief Services, the main U.S. Catholic umbrella group for providing humanitarian relief overseas, has partnered with charities such as Caritas Ukraine and Caritas Poland to provide shelter, meals, hygienic supplies, transport, counseling and other services to displaced persons.

COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Check with nonprofit service organizations in your community. Questions to ask:

— What national and international aid agencies have local outposts in your community? How can readers connect with them?

— What are they doing to support Ukraine during the war? Are they working to send relief materials to Ukraine? If so, what, specifically?

— How are they assisting refugees in other countries? Do they have ideas on how to help?

Contact residents, businesses and churches in your community that may have ties to Ukraine or Russia. Questions to ask:

— Are they in communication with friends and family back home? What do they say they need most?

— Are they organizing efforts to help Ukrainians? Do they have specific ideas for how local organizations and citizens can assist?

Talk to your local government officials. Many cities and towns across the country have passed resolutions or launched efforts to help Ukraine. Questions to ask:

— Are they aware of any upcoming fundraisers?

— What other steps can a community take to help besides raising money?

GOING BEYOND MONEY TO SHOW SUPPORT

Part of how to help can be simply learning about Ukrainian communities in your area and engaging with them. Consider reaching out to expatriate Ukrainians and local Ukrainian American organizations, and ask them what besides money would be helpful.

Questions to ask:

— What kinds of gestures — writing letters, holding candlelight vigils, rallying publicly in protest, gathering to enjoy Ukrainian delicacies — would be meaningful expressions of solidarity with those caught up in the war?

— How are these groups using the war to raise greater awareness of Ukraine's rich history and its predicament in being sandwiched between Russia and the West?

___

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers' use. Questions can be directed to Bill Kole at bkole@ap.org or Ted Anthony at tanthony@ap.org