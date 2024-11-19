A group of European foreign ministers discuss support for Ukraine and future ties with US
The foreign ministers of Poland, Germany, France and Italy are discussing stepping up Europe’s military support for Ukraine and also future ties with the United States under the presidency of Donald Trump
Trump says he expects Europe to make a greater effort for its own defense in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine.
Meeting in Warsaw on Tuesday are Germany's Annalena Baerbock, France's Jean-Noel Barrot, Italy's Antonio Tajani and Poland's Radek Sikorski. The U.K. and Spanish foreign ministers are to join remotely.
Also present is the EU’s upcoming chief of diplomacy, Kaja Kallas.
The host of the meeting, Sikorski, has said it was prompted by Russia’s intensified missile strikes on neighboring Ukraine and by Trump’s winning of the U.S. presidential election and the changes in trans-Atlantic relations it may bring.