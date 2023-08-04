AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

July 28-Aug. 3, 2023

War continues in Ukraine, during a week in which a Soviet emblem was removed from the shield of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv.

In Moscow, Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against a skyscraper located in the business district known as Moscow City, west of the Kremlin.

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Niger’s ruling junta in the capital on Thursday, denouncing France and others who have criticized a recent coup — as the country’s military leaders sought to exploit anti-Western sentiment to shore up their takeover.

In the world of sports, Netherland’s Demi Vollering won the 2023 Tour de France Women’s Femmes.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid.

