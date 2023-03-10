AP Week in Pictures: Global

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

March 4 - 10, 2023

War continues in Ukraine, where the battle for the city the Ukrainians have dubbed “fortress Bakhmut” has become emblematic of the way each side has tried to wear down the other.

The Jewish community celebrates Purim, a holiday commemorating the Jews’ salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther.

Women all around the world gather to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

From a funeral in Boryspil, to the Holi festival in India, to the Paris Fashion Week, to protests in Georgia, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Eloy Martin in Madrid, and AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York. ___

