Ukraine's parliament passes a controversial law to boost much-needed conscripts and fill army ranks

Ukraine’s parliament has passed a law that will govern how the country recruits new conscripts following months of delay and after thousands of amendments were submitted to water down the initial draft

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 April 2024 09:05
Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ukraine’s parliament passed a law on Thursday that will govern how the country recruits new conscripts, following months of delay and after thousands of amendments were submitted to water down the initial draft.

Lawmakers dragged their feet for months over the law, which is expected to be unpopular. The law was spurred by a request from the military command under former army Commander Valerii Zaluzhny, who said Ukraine was in need of up to 500,000 new recruits to boost army ranks.

