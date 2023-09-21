Jump to content

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and wounding at least 14

Explosions rocked Ukrainian cities overnight, as a massive Russian attack started fires and injured at least 14 people

Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 September 2023 05:38
Russia Ukraine War
(Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv and residents headed to shelters early Thursday morning, as a massive Russian attack on at least four cities started fires and injured at least 14 people in east and central Ukraine.

Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a 9-year-old girl, reported Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure damaged, said regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The city’s mayor added that two people had been sent to hospitals.

Five were injured and at least one person was buried under rubble in Cherkasy, where a social infrastructure building was damaged, said regional Governor Ihor Taburets.

Regional Governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name, without immediately providing details.

