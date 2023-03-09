Jump to content

Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say

Ukrainian officials and media say Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across the country, targeting energy infrastructure facilities

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 March 2023 03:56

Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say

Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine early Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian officials and media said.

Air raid sirens wailed all over Ukraine in the first such missile attack in weeks.

The governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, reported more than 15 strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

“Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the crosshairs of the occupants,” he said in a Telegram post.

The governor of the southern Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, also reported strikes on Odesa, saying that energy facilities and residential buildings were hit.

Explosions were also reported in cities in Dnieper, Lutsk and Rivne.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

