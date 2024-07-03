Jump to content

Russian missiles and drones strike eastern Ukraine's Dnipro in a daylight attack that kills 5

Authorities say a Russian missile and drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has killed five civilians and injured 47 others

Illia Novikov
Wednesday 03 July 2024 13:47

Russian missiles and drones strike eastern Ukraine's Dnipro in a daylight attack that kills 5

A Russian missile and drone attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Wednesday killed five civilians and injured 47 others, including a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

Blasts blew out some windows of a shopping mall, raining shards onto the street, photos published by local officials showed. Mayor Borys Filatov said the daytime attack also shattered windows in two schools and three kindergartens. Debris struck the intensive care unit of a children’s hospital, and a fire broke out in another hospital.

A video posted on social media by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed a missile with a fiery trail streaking over buildings in Ukraine's fourth-largest city, and debris flying into the air from its impact.

The war, now in its third year since Russia invaded its neighbor, has killed more than 10,000 civilians and wounded around 20,000 others, the United Nations says.

In the Kharkiv region in the northeast, Russian shelling struck a village council building, killing one person and injuring two others, regional head Oleh Suniehubov said.

Elsewhere in the region, a Russian glide bomb struck a residential building in the village of Ruska Lozova, injuring at least two people. Others could be trapped under rubble, Syniehubov said.

Also Wednesday, Ukraine received $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund under an ongoing credit facility, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

The credit program foresees the disbursement of $16 billion, but Ukraine must pass IMF reviews of its progress on key economic and fiscal benchmarks before each part is released.

The latest funds will be used for welfare payments and the salaries of doctors and teachers, among other things, Shmyhal said.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

