Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suspect in Ukraine detonates explosives at a courthouse, killing himself and wounding 2 officers

Ukrainian officials say that a criminal suspect has died when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 July 2023 21:05

Suspect in Ukraine detonates explosives at a courthouse, killing himself and wounding 2 officers

Show all 3

A criminal suspect died Tuesday when he detonated explosives inside a court building in the Ukrainian capital, and two police officers were wounded, officials said.

The suspect, Ihor Humeniuk, detonated an explosive device inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Court, as he made an abortive attempt to escape, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Humeniuk received the explosives and managed to bring them inside the court building. The two wounded officers belong to a special police unit.

Humeniuk has been in custody for eight years on charges of throwing a grenade during a demonstration outside the country's parliament that killed three members of the National Guard and wounded more than 140 others in 2015.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in