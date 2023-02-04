Jump to content

Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Officials on both sides of Russia's war in Ukraine says dozens of prisoners have returned home following a prisoner swap

Via AP news wire
Saturday 04 February 2023 10:23

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday.

Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed.

He said the released POWs include troops who held out in Mariupol during Moscow’s monthslong siege that reduced the southern port city to ruins, as well as guerrilla fighters from the Kherson region and snipers captured during the ongoing fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian defense officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap, including some “special category” prisoners whose release was secured following mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

A statement issued Saturday by the Russian Defense Ministry did not provide details about these “special category” captives.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

