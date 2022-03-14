Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Russian troops fired artillery rounds into residential buildings in Kyiv as they keep up their campaign to capture Ukraine's capital. A top U.S. and Chinese officials meet in Rome as Washington warned Beijing against helping Moscow militarily.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by clicking in Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

———————————

UPCOMING

———————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ASYLUM SEEKERS — More than 8,600 Russians have sought refuge in the U.S. on the Mexican border in recent months. Many fly from Moscow to Cancun, entering Mexico as tourists. To claim asylum in the U.S., they then proceed to a tiny piece of U.S. soil.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MCDONALDS -- Two months after the Berlin Wall fell, another powerful symbol opened its doors in the middle of Moscow: a gleaming new McDonald’s. It was the first American fast food restaurant to enter the Soviet Union, reflecting the new political openness of the era. For 9-year-old Vlad Vexler, who waited in a two-hour line to enter the restaurant on its opening day in January 1990, it was a gateway to the utopia he imagined the West to be. So it was all the more poignant for Vexler this week when McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close that store and nearly 850 others in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Will include archive photos.

—————————————-

SENT/DEVELOPING

—————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MATERNITY HOSPITAL — A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth. Images shot by AP journalists of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world. By Mstyslav Chernov. SENT: 710 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russia’s military forces are keeping up their campaign to capture Ukraine’s capital as residents of other besieged cities hold out hope that renewed diplomatic talks might open the way for more civilians to evacuate or emergency supplies to reach them. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,000 words, video, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST, RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW (both sent, developing).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-UNITED STATES-CHINA — A U.S. official says Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, a request that is heightening tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between top aides for the U.S. and Chinese governments. By Aamer Madhani and Josh Boak. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PUTIN — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-INDIA’S PREDICAMENT — India braces for a disruption in Russian arms supplies following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tightrope walk between Moscow and Washington could become more difficult due to a border standoff with China. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ISRAEL-RUSSIAN OLIGARCHS — Israel grapples with how to deal with dozens of Jewish Russian oligarchs as Western nations step up sanctions on businesspeople with ties to Vladimir Putin. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RUSSIA-INTERNET-ISOLATION — The Kremlin’s raft of online censorship measures has exposed serious shortcomings in its efforts to make Russia’s internet a powerful tool of surveillance and social control akin to China’s so-called Great Firewall. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

———————

PHOTOS

———————

AP PHOTOS: Day 18: Images capture widespread destruction

———————

VIDEOS

———————

Here are links to some of the top VIDEOS.

+++GRAPHIC+++ Pregnant mother and baby die in Mariupol bombing

Zelenskyy visits injured soldiers in hospital

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian base near Polish border

Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv

Russians cross Mexico border to seek US asylum

— The AP