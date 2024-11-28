Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, targeting the country's energy infrastructure
Russia is engaged in a massive missile and drone attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and explosions were occurring in cities across the country
Russia is engaged in a massive missile and drone attack against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure Thursday, officials said, as fears mount about Moscow’s intentions to devastate the country's power generation capacity before winter.
“Attacks on energy facilities are happening all over Ukraine,” Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko posted on Facebook. He added that emergency power outages are being implemented nationwide.
Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, and many other cities in central and western Ukraine.
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermak, said in a Telegram post that Russia had stockpiled missiles to strike Ukrainian infrastructure and wage war against civilians during the cold season. “They were helped by their crazy allies, including from North Korea,” he wrote.
One strike happened in the northern Volyn region. Power supply has been limited there, said Ivan Rudnytskyi, the regional military head.