Russia Ukraine War Advisory

One month of war, still defiant. With its government still standing and its outnumbered troops battling Russian forces to bloody stalemates in multiple places, Ukraine is scarred, wounded, mourning its dead but far from beaten as it braces for a second month of bombing, combat, casualties and resistance.

Here’s a look at the coverage of the war from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by going to our Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

—————————————

TOP STORIES

—————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — One month of war, still defiant. With its government still standing and its outnumbered troops battling Russian forces to bloody stalemates in multiple places, Ukraine is scarred, wounded, mourning its dead but far from beaten as it braces for a second month of bombing, combat, casualties and resistance. When, on Feb. 24, Russia unleashed its Ukraine invasion force in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II and floated the prospect of nuclear escalation if the West intervened, a lightning-swift toppling of Ukraine’s democratically elected government seemed possible. By Nebi Qena and Cara Anna. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-BIDEN — The future of Europe hanging in the balance, President Joe Biden will huddle with key allies in Brussels and Warsaw this week as the leaders try to prevent Russia’s war on Ukraine from spiraling into an even greater catastrophe. By Chris Megerian and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 890 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 9 a.m. departure; arrival in Brussels scheduled for 3:50 p.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EUROPE-SUMMITS — Western allies have already clinched the most important part of what all will be looking for in three summits on Thursday held in Europe’s diplomatic capital of Brussels. U.S. President Biden will exemplify the sense of unity in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine when the leaders of NATO, the European Union and the Group of Seven. Biden will also use his time in Brussels to announce new sanctions against Russia while underscoring the importance of closing possible loopholes in the avalanche of Western measures that have already been enacted. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SPAIN-REFUGEES — As Ukrainian refugees fleeing bombs and bullets at home fan out across Western Europe, few places they arrive feel as welcoming as a Spanish town known for years as “Little Ukraine.” Even before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine last month, one in seven residents of Guissona was originally from there. Guissona’s population more than doubled to around 7,500 residents, and drew in a lot of immigrant labor, including the Ukrainians, after a regional supermarket chain opened a distribution center nearby two decades ago. SENT: 800 words, photos.

—————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

——————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PHILANTHROPY — As staggering as the immediate humanitarian need is for the more than 10 million displaced Ukrainians refugees, the leader of Open Society Foundations says their long-term needs will be even larger if they aren’t also addressed now. By Business Writer Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 710 words, photo.

RUSSIA-OPPOSITION — Russia has unleashed a harsh crackdown on dissent over the past year by imprisoning opposition leader Alexei Navalny and silencing his supporters and his organization. SENT: 960 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-UN-HUMANITARIAN — The United Nations will face three resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine after Russia decided to call for a vote on its Security Council resolution that makes no mention of its attack on its smaller neighbor. SENT: 860 words, photos. UPCOMING: General Assembly meets at 10 a.m.

POLAND-RUSSIA-ESPIONAGE — Poland has identified 45 Russian intelligence officers using diplomatic status as cover to stay in the country and authorities are seeking to expel them, officials said. SENT: 250 words, photo.

OLY-RUSSIA-ATHLETE-BACKLASH — Russian Olympic athletes who participated in a rally supporting President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine are facing a backlash. They gathered on stage at the Luzhniki Stadium as part of the concert and entertainment program around Putin’s speech. Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov is under investigation from the governing body of swimming. SENT: 590 words, photos.

UKRAINE-WAR-STREET-ART — Street artists around the world are painting murals in opposition to the war in Ukraine and in solidarity with its victims. In Los Angeles, artists are using dozens of urban canvases across the city to create colorful murals to garner support and donations for Ukrainian war refugees. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1:30 p.m.

————————-

BUSINESS

—————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ENERGY PRICES — European governments are slashing fuel taxes and doling out tens of billions to help consumers, truckers, farmers and others cope with spiking energy prices made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But for some truckers, fishermen and others whose livelihoods hinge on fuel, the measures aren’t enough. They have been staging protests to push politicians to ease their financial pain. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Global shares have gained following a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Frankfurt and shares advanced across Asia. U.S. futures fell and the dollar gained against the Japanese yen. Investors are watching what might happen at a NATO meeting and EU Summit Thursday in Europe, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agenda. SENT: 700 words, photo.

———————

PHOTOS

———————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PNE MONTH PHOTO GALLERY —- For weeks there had been warnings: Russian troops are massing near the border. President Vladimir Putin intends to seize control of Ukraine. And then, on Feb. 24, it happened. UPCOMING by 9 a.m.

XVG101 — A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine.

ABD101 — An elderly man rests inside his apartment damaged by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

ABD106 — A woman exercises near a car and apartments damaged by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

ABD104 — A woman looks at the street thought a destroyed window inside her apartment, damaged by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

XTS110 - A Ukrainian refugee waits with her daughters at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland.

PAR104 — Ukrainians fleeing the war wait outside at a help center in Paris.

MF103 — Trucks gather to protest against the high price of fuel in Parla, near Madrid, Spain.

———————

VIDEOS

———————

Here are links to some of the top consumer-ready VIDEOS:

Ukraine war forces more unwanted goodbyes.

— The AP