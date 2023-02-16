LOCALIZE IT: Support for Ukraine varies among US communities

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches its first anniversary, humanitarian needs in the war-torn country remain high, especially during the brutal winter.

Charities, churches, nonprofits and individuals continue to work with governments and corporations to meet the needs of Ukrainians, both those still in the country and those who have fled. Pope Francis encouraged people to have a “humble Christmas” and donate the savings to Ukrainians. However, there are signs that support is declining.

Support also varies widely from community to community. It sets up an important line of local reporting. What is your community doing to support Ukrainians? Is that support decreasing? Has it been effective?

Here are some ways to localize reporting on efforts to provide support — food, medicines, toys, clothing and cash — to where it’s needed the most while also helping readers avoid being fleeced.

___

READ AP'S LATEST

Ukraine aid support softens in the US: AP-NORC Poll

UN agencies seek $5.6B to help Ukraine, its refugees abroad

Find additional coverage plans around the one-year anniversary of the invasion here.

___

HOW TO BE SURE DONATIONS REACH THE PEOPLE

Charity Navigator, which evaluates the financial health and transparency of American nonprofits, recommends donating to registered 501(c)(3) organizations. Donations to those charities are tax deductible and how they have used gifts in the past can be traced through public records they file annually with the Internal Revenue Service. Though few nonprofits have filed their 2022 990 forms, they should still be able to provide documentation of donations reaching Ukrainians in the past year.

For those who prefer giving to the numerous crowdfunding campaigns, GoFundMe still recommends donating to verified fundraisers that are vetted by the platform.

People also donate directly to the Ukrainian government to fund its armed forces through the National Bank of Ukraine. Those donations are not tax deductible in the United States, and many organizations prohibit fundraising for military weapons. However, some believe that’s the most effective way to help Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion.

___

RED FLAGS THAT A CAMPAIGN MAY BE A SCAM

During times of crisis or anniversaries, scam artists often exploit the emotions of people who want to help. Be suspicious of charitable ads or social media posts that make you especially angry or sad. While advertising often plays on human feelings, fraudsters will try to use graphic images or loaded language to overload a consumer’s common sense.

Misinformation experts say the old maxim still applies even in the internet age: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Sometimes the desire to help can make us act rashly. If you’re unsure about giving to any organization, take some time to think it over before making the donation.

Be cautious of online charitable appeals. Fake ads for charities can look like the real thing. Avoid giving directly to individuals soliciting donations unless it’s someone you know and trust. Instead, find trusted organizations with experience in philanthropy. Before giving money to an unfamiliar organization, check to see if a charity you already know is reliable is raising money for Ukraine. If you don’t know about a charity’s background, do some internet research.

Check to see where the organization is located, and whether they have a physical address and phone number. Legitimate organizations will; scammers may not. Many organizations, including Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance rate charities based on their transparency and how they use donated money. Look up any group you’re unfamiliar with before giving.

___

LOCALIZATION TIPS

Here are some potential sources for local stories about giving:

— State and local officials: In many states, the state attorney general or secretary of state offers tips on how to avoid falling for scam charities. They may have online guides or tip sheets that can help educate consumers. They may also be familiar with charitable scams operating in your community.

— Business groups: Experts at groups like the Better Business Bureau can offer further tips for consumers who want to make sure their donations go to the right place.

___

RELIGIOUS ORGANIZATIONS MOBILIZING TO HELP

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, a church that dates back more than a century to the founding of parishes by Ukrainian immigrants, launched relief efforts soon after the war started and has raised more than $2 million last year. It says it has partnered with Ukrainian Orthodox churches to distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid within Ukraine and in neighboring countries receiving refugees. It has also provided funds to Ukrainian diplomatic representatives in Istanbul to deliver food and medical aid to Ukraine. Use this URL to see if there’s a parish in your area: https://www.uocofusa.org/directories_parishes

The church also partners with International Orthodox Christian Charities, a 30-year-old U.S.-based relief agency that pools the efforts of several Orthodox groups. The IOCC has also created its own Ukraine relief fund to raise $1 million to provide food and shelter for people in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, as well as relief supplies for refugees in other countries.

Catholic Relief Services, the main U.S. Catholic umbrella group for providing humanitarian relief overseas, has partnered with charities such as Caritas Ukraine and Caritas Poland to provide shelter, meals, hygienic supplies, transport, counseling and other services to those displaced by the war.

The Jewish Federations of North America, which coordinates the work of local Jewish federations, reports raising more than $84 million so far to fund more than 50 NGOs providing humanitarian relief to those affected by the war in Ukraine and neighboring countries, and sending over 100 North American volunteers to aid displaced Ukrainians.

___

COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Much of those funds were raised at the local level, through community fundraisers and individual donations. Check with the local affiliates of those groups and other nonprofits in your community.

Questions to ask:

— Have Ukrainian refugees settled in your community? How have local groups supported them?

— What are they doing to support Ukraine during the war? Are they working to send relief materials to Ukraine? If so, what, specifically?

Contact residents, businesses and churches in your community that may have ties to Ukraine or Russia.

Questions to ask:

— Are they in communication with friends and family back home? What do they say they need most in this stage of the war?

— Are they organizing efforts to help Ukrainians? Do they have specific ideas for how local organizations and citizens can assist?

Talk to your local government officials. Many cities and towns across the country have passed resolutions or launched efforts to help Ukraine. Questions to ask:

— Are they aware of any upcoming fundraisers?

— What other steps can a community take to help besides raising money?

___

GOING BEYOND MONEY TO SHOW SUPPORT

Part of how to help can be simply learning about Ukrainian communities in your area and engaging with them. Consider reaching out to expatriate Ukrainians and local Ukrainian American organizations, and ask them what besides money would be helpful.

Questions to ask:

— What kinds of gestures — writing letters, holding candlelight vigils, rallying publicly in protest, gathering to enjoy Ukrainian delicacies — would be meaningful expressions of solidarity with those caught up in the war?

— How are these groups using the war to raise greater awareness of Ukraine’s rich history and its predicament in being sandwiched between Russia and the West?

___

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.