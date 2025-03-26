Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to observe ceasefire against energy targets following US-brokered deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukraine is ready to proceed with a ceasefire prohibiting attacks on energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, in line with a deal that was brokered by the United States during three days of negotiations with Ukrainian and Russian officials in the Saudi capital.

Speaking in a video address late Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had agreed with U.S. negotiators “that a ceasefire for energy infrastructure can start today.” But, he warned, any strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities by Moscow would draw “strong retaliation.”

The comments underscored the tenuous agreements that came out of the three days of separate U.S-Ukrainian and U.S.-Russian talks in Riyadh. Washington said it had agreed with the warring parties to implement a pause on attacks on energy infrastructure as well as taking steps to ensure safe navigation for ships in the Black Sea.

Those talks were part of a broader effort toward a limited, 30-day ceasefire that Moscow and Kyiv agreed to in principle last week but has thus far failed to materialize as both sides continue to launch drone and rocket attacks against the other.

While Zelenskyy on Tuesday thanked the U.S. for its efforts to strike an agreement, questions remained over some key details, and a comprehensive peace deal to end the three-year war still looked distant.

Russia links the Black Sea deal to sanctions relief

On Tuesday, the White House said in separate statements that the sides had “agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.”

Details of the prospective deal were not released, but it appeared to mark another attempt to ensure safe Black Sea shipping after a 2022 agreement that was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey but halted by Russia the next year.

After the White House issued its statement Tuesday, the Kremlin warned that a potential Black Sea deal could only be implemented after sanctions against the Russian Agricultural Bank and other financial organizations involved in food and fertilizer trade are lifted and their access to the SWIFT system of international payments is ensured.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday evening reacted to those demands, casting them as an example of Moscow “manipulating, twisting agreements, and lying” about the terms of the agreement.

“There are absolutely clear statements that have been published by the White House, everyone can see what is stated there," Zelenskyy said. “And there is something that the Kremlin is lying about again: that supposedly the (ceasefire) in the Black Sea depends on the issue of sanctions.”

In an apparent reference to Moscow’s demands, the White House said Tuesday the U.S. “will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.”

Russia launches drone attack on Zelenskyy's hometown

Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown, came under the “most massive kamikaze drone attack since the beginning of the war” on Tuesday night, the city administration head, Oleksandr Vilkul, wrote on Telegram.

Although no people were killed or injured, civilian infrastructure was widely targeted, Vikul said, including an administration building, warehouses, an industrial enterprise and a fire station. Multiple fires were sparked across the city, he said.

“Everyone is alive, thank God. It’s truly a miracle. The destruction is significant,” Vilkul said.

Civilian infrastructure also came under strike in the Sumy, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions, local authorities said. There were no immediate reports on any injuries.

Overall, Russian forces launched 117 Shahed and decoy drones overnight, Ukraine’s air force said Wednesday morning, adding that 56 drones were destroyed and 48 more jammed by the defense forces.