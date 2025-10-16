Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Between flight and shelter: Photos of Ukraine’s displaced

Evgeniy Maloletka
Thursday 16 October 2025 06:08 BST

Across eastern Ukraine, shelters and transit hubs reflect the human toll of a war now in its fourth year. Over 4.5 million people are officially registered as internally displaced, many arriving with little more than a bag.

Shared by six or more, these temporary spaces – often drafty disused dorms, tents and abandoned basements — are quickly transformed into crowded shelters. Volunteers set up field kitchens and hang curtains made out of old sheets for privacy. With every evacuee comes a quiet reckoning.

Families who once led stable lives now navigate a fragile in-between: no longer at home, not yet resettled. Children are wrapped in donated blankets while elderly evacuees wait in long lines for news of a new placement.

More than 13% of Ukrainian homes have been damaged or destroyed since the invasion began, sending thousands more to these shelters each month. Every arrival adds strain to a relief system already strained by relentless Russian bombardment.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

