A look back at the weekend's biggest stories

If you missed out on the news this weekend, here’s a summary of the top global headlines with links to some of our best journalism.

US, Ukraine report making progress toward ending Russia-Ukraine war

Top U.S. and Ukrainian officials said Sunday they were making progress toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war but provided scant details as they discussed the American proposal to achieve peace despite concerns among many of Washington’s European allies that the plan was far too conciliatory to Moscow.

In the meantime, read this report from Ukraine where the American peace plan was met with anguish. And in other international news, Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah official in Beirut, its first strike on the Lebanese capital in months.

UN climate deal increases money to countries hit by climate change, but no explicit fossil fuel plan

United Nations climate talks in Brazil reached a subdued agreement Saturday that pledged more funding for countries to adapt to the wrath of extreme weather. But the catch-all agreement doesn’t include explicit details to phase out fossil fuels or strengthen countries’ inadequate emissions cutting plans, which dozens of nations demanded.

Read our analysis of the summit, or look through the key takeaways. And here is a story about the participation of Indigenous people in the climate process.

Epstein’s accusers grapple with complex emotions about promised release of Justice Department files

For Marina Lacerda, the upcoming publication of U.S. government files on Jeffrey Epstein represent more than an opportunity for justice: Lacerda says she was just 14 when Epstein started sexually abusing her at his New York mansion, but she struggles to recall much of what happened because it is such a dark period in her life. Here are the voices of Epstein's victims as the Justice Department prepares to release its files on him.

Here are some of the others paying the cost. And here is what this means in U.S. politics.

... and for some lighter fare

Check out these beautiful snow owls that were spotted along a Lake Michigan beach, drawing curious crowds.