What to know about Ukraine allies’ security guarantees as the war nears 4 years

After nearly four years of war and continued Russian attacks, Ukraine ’s allies agreed Tuesday on a framework of international security guarantees designed to deter any future Russian assault.

Meeting in Paris, leaders from Europe and Canada joined U.S. representatives and senior European Union and NATO officials to outline how Ukraine could be protected once fighting stops. Options include continued military backing and the possible deployment of multinational forces.

It was the largest such gathering yet, with two U.S. envoys attending in person, as allies moved from planning contingencies toward spelling out what deterrence might actually look like.

The core agreement

Allies backed a proposal to provide Ukraine with multilayered security guarantees after any ceasefire or peace settlement.

A joint statement said Ukraine’s armed forces would remain “the first line of defense and deterrence,” with partners committing to long-term military assistance and armaments even after fighting ends.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the statement a “significant step” toward ending Russia’s invasion.

There was no immediate comment from Russian officials on the Paris meeting.

What allies committed to

Leaders said they would continue supplying equipment and training to Ukraine’s front-line forces and back them up with air, land and sea support aimed at deterring renewed Russian aggression.

The size, structure and financing of any supporting forces were not made public, and many elements remain to be negotiated.

Participants identified five priorities once fighting ends: monitoring a ceasefire; supporting Ukraine’s armed forces; deploying a multinational force on land, at sea and in the air; agreeing how to respond if Russia attacks again; and establishing long-term defense cooperation with Ukraine.

Forces and deployments

No immediate troop deployments were announced. In the event of a ceasefire, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom and France “will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs.”

Any European troop deployments would face political hurdles and would require approval from lawmakers in many countries.

Allies said they would participate in U.S.-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire. Starmer said partners would work toward binding commitments to support Ukraine in the event of any future Russian attack.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States “strongly stands behind” security guarantees, without detailing what Washington would provide militarily.

Zelenskyy’s assessment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said progress was made in the talks but stressed that commitments must still be ratified by individual countries before they can be implemented.

“We determined what countries are ready to take leadership in the elements of security guarantees on the ground, in the air, and at sea, and in restoration,” Zelenskyy said. “We determined what forces are needed. We determined, how these forces will be operated and at what levels of command.”

He said details of how monitoring would work remain to be determined, as do the size and financing of Ukraine’s army.

Starmer’s warning and future steps

Starmer described the talks as making “excellent progress” but cautioned that “the hardest yards are still ahead,” noting that Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.

He said peace would require compromise from Moscow and added that “Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace.”

The measures discussed would take effect only after a ceasefire or broader settlement and after national approval processes. Zelenskyy said “not everyone is ready” to commit forces and noted that support could also come through weapons, technology and intelligence.

Russia insists there can be no ceasefire without a comprehensive settlement and has ruled out NATO troop deployments on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine has warned that any ceasefire without firm guarantees could give Moscow time to regroup and attack again.

What it means

The framework agreed on in Paris stops short of binding commitments, leaving Ukraine dependent on how quickly allies turn plans into enforceable guarantees. Political approval hurdles, unresolved force structures, financing questions and strained transatlantic dynamics could delay or dilute those pledges.

French officials said 35 participants attended in person, including 27 heads of state or government. “Even the very existence of the coalition depends on whether certain countries are ready to step up their presence,” Zelenskyy said.

For Ukraine, the central risk is that deterrence remains theoretical while the war continues.