Photos show Ukrainians enduring a frigid winter after Russian strikes knocked out power
Emergency repair crews are working flat out to restore power in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, after relentless Russian barrages on energy infrastructure left Ukrainians at the mercy of the coldest winter in years.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
