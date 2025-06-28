Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
A Russian drone strike on Odesa kills a married couple and injures 17 other people, Ukraine says

Ukrainian authorities say two people were killed and some 17 injured after Russian drones attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa

Via AP news wire
Saturday 28 June 2025 11:37 BST
Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War

Two people died and at least 17 more were injured as Russian drones overnight struck the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday.

A drone slammed into a residential tower block in the city, causing damage to three floors and trapping residents, emergency services said. The two killed in the attack were a married couple, according to regional Gov. Oleh Kiper, who added that three children were among the injured.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, over 40 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight and on Saturday morning, over western Russia and Kremlin-occupied Crimea.

Long-range drone strikes have been a hallmark of the war, now in its fourth year. The race by both sides to develop increasingly sophisticated and deadlier drones has turned the war into a testing ground for new weaponry.

