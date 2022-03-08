EPL takes games off Russian TV over Ukraine war
The English Premier League will disappear from Russian TV after terminating its deal with its state-owned broadcast partner after the invasion of Ukraine
The English Premier League will disappear from Russian TV after suspending its deal with its state-owned broadcast partner after the invasion of Ukraine.
Clubs agreed at a meeting in London on Tuesday to cancel the rights deal with Sberbank-owned Rambler that was due to run until the end of the season.
No decision has been taken yet on whether to annul the new rights contract from next season with Match, which is owned by state energy giant Gazprom.
The league used matches last weekend to show solidarity toward Ukraine, where Russia has been at war for two weeks. The blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag was displayed across stadiums in England's top division.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.