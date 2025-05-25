Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Russia hits Ukraine with the largest drone-and-missile attack of the 3-year war

Via AP news wire
Sunday 25 May 2025 13:15 BST

Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners on Sunday, the third and last part of a major exchange that reflected a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire in the more than three years of war.

Just hours earlier, Ukrainian capital, Kyiv and other regions came under a massive Russian drone-and-missile attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens. Ukrainian officials described it as the largest aerial assault since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

