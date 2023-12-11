Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch Live: UK and Norway launch Ukraine capability coalition

Rhys Jones
Monday 11 December 2023 11:01
Comments
Close

Watch live as the UK and Norway launch a Ukraine capability coalition, led by UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

The UK will lead the new Maritime Capability Coalition alongside Norway, delivering ships and vehicles to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate at sea.

It plans to deliver long-term support to Ukraine, including training, equipment, and infrastructure to bolster security in the Black Sea, during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has procured two Royal Navy minehunter ships to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate at sea.

“These minehunters will deliver vital capability to Ukraine which will help save lives at sea and open up vital export routes, which have been severely limited since Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion,” Mr Shapps said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in