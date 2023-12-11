Watch Live: UK and Norway launch Ukraine capability coalition
Watch live as the UK and Norway launch a Ukraine capability coalition, led by UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Norwegian Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.
The UK will lead the new Maritime Capability Coalition alongside Norway, delivering ships and vehicles to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate at sea.
It plans to deliver long-term support to Ukraine, including training, equipment, and infrastructure to bolster security in the Black Sea, during the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has procured two Royal Navy minehunter ships to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate at sea.
“These minehunters will deliver vital capability to Ukraine which will help save lives at sea and open up vital export routes, which have been severely limited since Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion,” Mr Shapps said.
