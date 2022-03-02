Russia Ukraine War Advisory

EDITORS:

Ukraine's president has decried Russian attacks on his country as a “terror campaign,” while President Joe Biden told the nation that Vladimir Putin has to pay a price if the invasion is to stop.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond. All times are Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video in the Russia-Ukraine war hub on APNewsroom.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-WEAPONIZING GLOBALIZATION – President Joe Biden and U.S. allies in a matter of days weaponized the global economy against Russia for invading Ukraine. The resulting destruction has been devastatingly fast. The sanctions almost instantly put Russian President Vladimir Putin on the defensive against skyrocketing inflation. Russia’s central bank — unable to tap foreign reserves — is trying to use what resources it has to slow the ruble’s steep decline. By Josh Boak.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-OLIGARCHS — Russia’s war on Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the elite global community of wealthy Russians, who have built luxurious lives in the West while keeping close to the Kremlin. Some have begun, tentatively, to speak out. By Jill Lawless.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-CLIMATE CHANGE POLITICS — As Russian troops move deeper into Ukraine, President Joe Biden is looking at steps to address energy costs -- even if they run counter to his agenda for addressing climate change. And that’s helping to shape Republican messaging ahead of the midterm elections. By Matthew Daly.

RUSSIA-MOSCOW-SHOPPING – Russian shoppers are beginning to find it harder to pay for everyday items.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR - Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas. That came Wednesday even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. The escalation of attacks on crowded cities followed an initial round of talks between outgunned Ukraine and nuclear power Russia on Monday that resulted in only a promise to meet again. It was not clear when new talks might take place — or what they would yield. Ukraine’s president earlier said Russia must stop bombing before another meeting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decried Russia’s bombardment as a blatant terror campaign.. By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT: 1,400 words, photos, video. With RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THE LATEST, RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THINGS TO KNOW, RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-EYES ON THE GROUND (sent).

RUSSIA-MINISTER NYET - During Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is embodying the Kremlin’s defiant posture with a mixture of toughness and sarcasm. It’s President Vladimir Putin who single-handedly shapes the country’s foreign policy. And few doubt it was his decision to launch the attack. But Lavrov delivers Moscow’s message with a bluntness uncharacteristic for a diplomat. By Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MATERNITY WARD — A hospital basement in Ukraine’s coastal city of Mariupol has transformed into a bomb shelter and maternity ward amid shelling during Russia’s invasion. By Mstyslav Chernov SENT: 470 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GLOBAL ECONOMY — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and the unprecedented sanctions that followed — raise the risks for an already vulnerable world economy. Essentially cutting Russia off from global finance and trade will push up energy prices and disrupt supply lines for key minerals and grain. By Paul Wiseman and David McHugh. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SERVING ATHLETES — Olympic biathlete Dmytro Pidruchnyi, tennis player Serhiy Stakhovskiy and boxer Vasyl Lomachenko have joined the fight for Ukraine against Russia. By Sports Writer James Ellingworth. SENT: 380 words, photos.

