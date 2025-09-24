Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine’s president says the world is in `the most destructive arms race in history’

Edith M. Lederer
Wednesday 24 September 2025 14:58 BST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders Wednesday that the world is in “the most destructive arms race in history” and called on the international community to act against Russia now, asserting that Vladimir Putin wants to expand his war in Europe.

“We are now living through the most destructive arms race in history," Zelenskyy said at the U.N. General Assembly. “Ukraine is only the first and now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries, and Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it.”

Zelenskyy's comments came a day after he met with President Donald Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine's efforts and criticized Russia.

Trump said Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could win back all territory lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from the U.S. leader’s repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.

