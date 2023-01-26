Watch live: Ukraine war testimony to be given to US Congress

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US officials are set to give testimony on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia as the conflict enters its twelfth month.

Victoria Nuland, the under-secretary of state for political affairs will address the committee, along with assistant administrator for Europe and Eurasia, Erin McKee.

The assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs with the DOD, Celeste Wallander, will also be speaking.

The full hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee comes after Joe Biden confirmed more tanks will be sent for Ukrainian troops.

Thirty-one new M1 Abrams tanks will be sent to help Ukraine bolster its defences against Russia.

Eight M88 recovery vehicles will also be sent to help tow tanks that have been damaged or stalled in battle.

Mr Biden said the tank pledge shows “commitment to Ukraine and our confidence in the skill of the Ukrainian forces.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.