Watch live as the UN marks anniversary of Ukraine war with special session
Watch live as the United Nations General Assembly marks the one-year anniversary of war in Ukraine with a special session.
Titled “Gross Human Rights Violations Due to the Aggression Against Ukraine,” the session will see a panel discussion on the ongoing conflict.
US Ambassador Keith M. Harper will moderate the discussion which can be watched live from this feed.
It comes two days ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, 24 September.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have both expressed deep condemnation in recent weeks over the alleged crimes against humanity committed by Russia over the past year.
The US president made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Monday to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, and while there travelled to Kyiv.
During a speech from Poland, Biden said that Kyiv was standing strong against Russia and reiterated the ongoing support he will give the war-torn country.
