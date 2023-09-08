Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press
Friday 08 September 2023 01:41

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

Show all 14

Sept. 1-7, 2023

A horse rider holds a Mongolian flag during a traditional performance at a cultural event organized for Pope Francis’ visit to Mongolia, revelers pay respect before forming human pyramids to reach an overhanging earthen pot while celebrating Hindu festival Janmashtami in Mumbai and Pope Francis arrives to preside over a Mass at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Recommended

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in