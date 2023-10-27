Jump to content

Watch live: UN aid official provides briefing on Gaza humanitarian situation

Lucy Leeson
Friday 27 October 2023 08:57
Comments

Lynn Hastings, Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, will brief the media on the humanitarian situation in the region, followed by UN agencies briefing.

It comes after the UN's top humanitarian official Martin Griffiths says aid is "barely trickling" into Gaza, after days of warnings over rapidly depleting fuel supplies.

EU leaders have also called for “pauses” in fighting between Israel and Hamas to allow aid to reach civilians.

