Watch live: UN aid official provides briefing on Gaza humanitarian situation
Watch live as UN aid official provides briefing on Gaza humanitarian situation on Friday (27 October)
Lynn Hastings, Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, will brief the media on the humanitarian situation in the region, followed by UN agencies briefing.
It comes after the UN's top humanitarian official Martin Griffiths says aid is "barely trickling" into Gaza, after days of warnings over rapidly depleting fuel supplies.
EU leaders have also called for “pauses” in fighting between Israel and Hamas to allow aid to reach civilians.
