Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

United flight from San Francisco to Boston diverted due to damage to one of its wings

United Airlines says a flight heading from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted after the plane suffered damage to one of its wings

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 20 February 2024 19:40
United Flight Diverted
United Flight Diverted
(AP2010)

United Airlines says a flight heading from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted after the plane suffered damage to one of its wings.

United said Tuesday that the Boeing 757-200 with 165 passengers aboard landed in Denver on Monday to “address an issue with the slat” on one of its wings. The plane landed safely. Passengers were put on a different plane and arrived later in the day in Boston.

Chicago-based United did not say what caused the damage to the plane's wing. Boston 25 News broadcast a passenger’s video showing the panel partially shredded.

Slats are moveable panels on the front or leading edge of the wing and are used during takeoffs and landings.

The incident came at a time of heightened passenger jitters after last month’s blowout of a door panel on an Alaska Airlines jetliner flying over Oregon. A preliminary investigation attributed the blowout to missing bolts that helped secure a panel to the frame of a Boeing 737 Max 9.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in