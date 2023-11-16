Jump to content

Long-haul carrier Emirates orders 15 Airbus A350 after engine dispute during Dubai Air Show

The airline Emirates says it will purchase 15 additional Airbus A350-900s worth $6 billion after a spat between it and the European manufacturer went unusually public during this week’s Dubai Air Show

Jon Gambrell
Thursday 16 November 2023 09:37
Dubai Air Show
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it will purchase 15 additional Airbus A350-900s worth $6 billion after a spat between the airline and the European manufacturer went unusually public during this week's Dubai Air Show.

The Emirates' order, far smaller than initially expected, came after the airline and its sister carrier FlyDubai purchased $63 billion worth of aircraft from Boeing Co. at the start of the weeklong show, which comes as international travel has rebounded following the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Emirates President Tim Clark signaled the carrier would hold off on a major purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft over concerns about their Rolls-Royce engines. Rolls-Royce vigorously disputed Clark's comments about what he described as the additional maintenance required for them.

