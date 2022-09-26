Jump to content

Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

Republic of Congo’s foreign affairs minister has called on the United Nations to make its Security Council more diverse

Via AP news wire
Monday 26 September 2022 15:20
UN General Assembly
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:

REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Republic of Congo’s foreign affairs minister has called on the United Nations to make its Security Council more diverse.

Jean-Claude Gakosso told the U.N. General Assembly on Monday that “Africa must indeed take its place in the community of nations.”

“To think otherwise is simply to exhibit selfishness and to row against the currents of history,” he said.

Gakosso and a number of African leaders have pressed for U.N. Security Council reform throughout this year’s General Assembly.

Republic of Congo’s minister also expressed concern about the war in Ukraine and “the considerable risk of a nuclear disaster.” He called on not only Russia and Ukraine, but other influential nations to “turn their backs on this type of vanity of the powerful, which has so far closed the door to dialogue.”

___

For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

