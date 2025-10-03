A by the numbers look at the current Hispanic population in the United States

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 through October 15, offers the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Hispanic cultures in the United States. Hispanic people in the U.S. are becoming one of the nation's fastest growing racial and ethnic groups.

But this growing community is far from being a monolith. From shifting identities, increasing educational attainment and growing political influence, Hispanic Americans continue to be a major part of the nation's tapestry.

Here's a look at the Hispanic population in the U.S., by the numbers:

More than 68 million

That's how many people in the U.S. identify as ethnically Hispanic, according to the latest census estimates.

Hispanic was a term coined by the federal government for people descended from Spanish-speaking cultures. But, being ethnically Hispanic can reflect a diverse array of histories, cultures and national origins.

There are several other identifiers for Hispanic people, depending largely on personal preference. Mexican Americans, the largest Hispanic subgroup, who grew up during the 1960s Civil Rights era may identify as Chicano. Others may go by their family’s nation of origin, such as Colombian American or Salvadorian American.

31.2 years

That's the median age of the Hispanic population in the U.S., according to the Census. It's the youngest of all U.S. populations.

In comparison, the median age for the overall U.S. population is 39.1.

291%

The increase in the number of Hispanic women earning advanced degrees from 2000 to 2021. The number of Hispanic men accomplishing the same increased by 199% during the same period, according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by the Pew Research Center.

Although the number of Latinos earning college degrees has increased in the last two decades, they remain underpaid and underrepresented in the workforce compared to their non-Hispanic counterparts, a reality that advocates say can change only when there are more Latinos in positions of power.

68.2%

The percentage of the U.S. Hispanic population age 5 and older who speak a language other than English at home, according to 2024 census estimates. About 28.7% of them also report speaking English “less than very well.”

Until recently, the United States had no official language. Today, it is English.

Currently, there are more than 350 languages spoken in the United States, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The most widely spoken languages other than English are Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Arabic.

10%

According to AP VoteCast, Hispanics made up about 10% of voters in the 2024 presidential election. Support among Hispanic voters, especially in swing states like Arizona, was an important factor to who would win the election.

About half of Hispanic voters in the 2024 election identified as Democrats. About 4 in 10 were Republicans and roughly 1 in 10 were independents.

Overall, Hispanic voters were about equally likely to say they have a favorable view of Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. But there is a gender divide among Hispanic voters on Harris: About 6 in 10 Hispanic women have a somewhat or very favorable opinion of Harris, compared to 45% of Hispanic men.

56

The number of Hispanic or Latino members serving in the 119th Congress. That shakes out to 10.35% of total membership, according to the official Congress profile.

For comparison, 40 years ago in the 99th Congress there were only 14 Hispanic or Latino members, and all were male.

Six serve in the Senate and 50 in the House of Representatives, including two delegates and the Resident Commissioner. Of the members of the House, 38 identify as Democrats and 12 as Republican, with 19 women serving.

At the start of January, there were seven Hispanic US senators. That number decreased to six when then Sen. Marco Rubio resigned to become the Secretary of State. Of the six Hispanic senators, two are Republican and four are Democrats; one is a woman:

1. Sen. Ted Cruz

2. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

3. Sen. Alex Padilla

4. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan

5. Sen. Ruben Gallego

6. Sen. Bernie Moreno

This year also marked a new record for Latinas in state legislatures. In total, 214 Latinas or 2.9% hold a seat in a state legislature, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. Of the 214 Latinas serving in a state house, 182 are Democrats, 31 are Republican, and one identifies as nonpartisan.

As of September 2025, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the only active Latina governor in the U.S. Only two Latinas have been elected governor in U.S. history, and both were in New Mexico.