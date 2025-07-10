Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photo highlights from the Club World Cup semifinals

The Associated Press
Thursday 10 July 2025 03:16 BST

This gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features photo highlights from the semifinals of the Club World Cup soccer competition in the United States. The tournament ends Sunday with a final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

