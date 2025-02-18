Book Review: 'Disposable' a journey through the inequities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five years after COVID-19 first emerged, the United States is still grappling with the aftereffects of the pandemic that killed millions of people worldwide. They include the gaps in the nation's health care system and social safety net that were highlighted by the pandemic's effects.

Those inequities are the focus of journalist Sarah Jones' “Disposable: America's Contempt for the Underclass,” a deeply reported, enlightening and empathetic look at the populations that were hit hardest by the pandemic.

Jones takes readers on a journey to illustrate the disproportionate impact the pandemic had on lower-income, Black and Latino communities, showing how the consequences spanned from nursing home residents to front-line health workers.

“Like all major disasters, the pandemic is a moment of revelation,” Jones writes. “Through it, we see America as it is, and not as we would like it to be.”

Jones underscores her point with staggering details and statistics about how unaddressed gaps in the health care, worker safety and other systems compounded the pandemic's toll.

But the most powerful parts of her book are the personal stories she gathers from families affected by COVID-19. They include Jones' own family and her grandfather's death from COVID.

Jones offers at least some hope that while the gaps in health care and other needs remain after the pandemic, that chronicling them the way she has creates a memorial in itself that could spur action.

