Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

University of Michigan drops private security after reports of surveillance

The University of Michigan says it’s cutting ties with a private security company that was accused of following pro-Palestinian activists on and off campus

Via AP news wire
Monday 09 June 2025 21:06 BST
US Campus Protests Surveillance.
US Campus Protests Surveillance. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The University of Michigan said it's cutting ties with a private security company that was accused of following pro-Palestinian activists on and off campus.

The university said it found the actions of one security company employee "disturbing, unacceptable and unethical." It did not elaborate.

“Going forward, we are terminating all contracts with external vendors to provide plainclothes security on campus,” President Domenico Grasso said in a statement Sunday.

In a Guardian story last week, students said they were surveilled around Ann Arbor. The news outlet posted video from a member of a Muslim group who decided to confront a man who was watching him from a car last summer. That man in turn yelled and accused him of trying to steal his wallet.

Tensions have been high between the university and pro-Palestinian student groups. A student encampment stood for a month on campus last year before authorities shut it down citing safety issues.

Seven people were charged with felonies related to the encampment's removal, though charges were dropped in May.

The university, which has campus police, said it hired private security about a year ago to report suspicious activity in high-traffic areas, not to perform surveillance.

“No individual or group should ever be targeted for their beliefs or affiliations,” Grasso said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in