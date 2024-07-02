Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australian police arrest 14-year-old boy suspected of stabbing a student at the University of Sydney

Police say a 14-year-old boy dressed in military clothing was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old student in the neck at the University of Sydney

Rod McGuirk
Tuesday 02 July 2024 07:30

Australian police arrest 14-year-old boy suspected of stabbing a student at the University of Sydney

Show all 2

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A 14-year-old boy dressed in military clothing was arrested after police alleged he stabbed a 22-year-old student in the neck Tuesday at the University of Sydney.

The student was taken to hospital in a stable condition. The suspect was treated in hospital for cuts and was kept for a mental health assessment, said Mark Walton, acting assistant commissioner for the New South Wales Police.

“A motive or ideology importantly has not been determined at this time,” Walton told reporters. The New South Wales Joint Counterterrorism Committee was investigating the matter, but there was no ongoing threat to the community, Walton said.

“The ideology that may be related to this young person’s activity is unknown, but I would say it’s likely to be categorized as mixed and unclear ideology. It’s certainly not a religiously related ideology,” Walton added.

Walton said the boy had worn a “camouflage defense force uniform” and left a kitchen knife at the scene.

Investigators found no link between the university attack and a 16-year-old boy charged with performing a terrorist act in the stabbing of a Sydney bishop on April 15 while a church service was being streamed online. Several of his teen associates have been charged with various offences including conspiring to engage in or planning as terrorist act.

The stabbing Tuesday triggered a major police operation and a lockdown of buildings at Australia's oldest university.

The police operation has since ended and all areas of the campus were now accessible, a university statement said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and members of the community are our priority and we continue to work with authorities,” the statement said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in