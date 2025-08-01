EU chief's texts to a pharma boss during pandemic were likely erased, the NYT reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Text messages exchanged between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and a pharmaceutical boss during the COVID-19 pandemic were seen by her top adviser and have likely been destroyed, the New York Times reported Friday.

Von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla exchanged the messages as COVID-19 ravaged European communities from Portugal to Finland and the EU scrambled to buy millions of hard to find vaccines. She was under intense scrutiny to deliver.

The U.S. newspaper took the European Union’s executive branch to court after it refused to share the messages under the bloc’s transparency laws. In May, the court said the commission had failed to provide a credible explanation for declining access.

In a letter to the Times dated July 28, the commission said von der Leyen’s head of cabinet, Bjoern Seibert, had last month examined the phone she uses and its Signal app and “did not find any messages corresponding to the description given” in the newspaper’s request.

It said Seibert also checked her phone in 2021 and found the messages only helped to ensure that calls between von der Leyen and Bourla could be arranged as needed, so they were not kept as official documents.

The commission insists text messages and other “ephemeral” electronic communications do not necessarily constitute documents of interest that should be saved or made public.

Von der Leyen herself was responsible for deciding whether the texts constituted documents of value and worth keeping.

The commission also noted in its letter that her phone has been replaced “several times” since the messages were exchanged, the last time in mid-2024. Her cabinet said the old messages were not saved and the phones were “formatted and recycled.”

Critics accuse von der Leyen and Seibert of centralizing power in the EU’s powerful executive branch, tightly controlling who works in the cabinets of the various policy commissioners and vetting communications.

Von der Leyen survived a July 10 no-confidence vote in the European Parliament, the first against a commission president in over a decade, which was called in part over the text messaging scandal dubbed Pfizergate, the alledged misuse of EU funds and doubtful allegations about election interference.