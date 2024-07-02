Jump to content

US eliminated from Copa America with 1-0 loss to Uruguay, increasing pressure to fire Berhalter

The United States was eliminated from the Copa America with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on a questionable second-half goal by Mathías Olivera, a defeat that will increase pressure on the U.S. Soccer Federation to remove coach Gregg Berhalter before the 2026 World Cup

Dave Skretta
Tuesday 02 July 2024 04:04

The United States was eliminated from the Copa America with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on a Mathías Olivera's questionable second-half goal on Monday night, a defeat that will increase pressure on the U.S. Soccer Federation to remove coach Gregg Berhalter before the 2026 World Cup.

Uruguay scored when Nicolas De La Cruz swung a free kick in front of the U.S. goal. Matt Turner parried a header by Ronald Araújo, who outjumped defender Tim Ream, but the rebound went right to Mathias Olivera and he tapped the ball in with his left foot.

Olivera appeared to be offside on the initial header but the goal stood after a video review.

