Nevada man accused of assaulting officers at US Capitol riot
A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail
A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail.
A U.S. magistrate in Reno ordered Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca to remain jailed there Friday without bail until he's transported to Washington to face the charges. They include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.
Kenyon was arrested Wednesday in Reno. He made his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court via a video-hookup along with his court-appointed federal public defender Lauren Gorman.
Gorman asserted Kenyon's constitutional rights to remain silent and have his attorney present. She didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment afterward.
A federal criminal complaint says photographs and video show Kenyon was among the rioters who entered the Capitol. He wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat and a “Jack Skellington” costume, based on a character from the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the complaint said.
Kenyon tried to break a Capitol window with a flag staff and assaulted officers with several objects, including the table leg, it said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.