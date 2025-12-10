Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

USA Today editor in chief out after a year in job

USA Today's editor in chief, Caren Bohan, is out of the job she's held for a little more than a year

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 10 December 2025 17:34 GMT
Media USA Today Editor
Media USA Today Editor

USA Today's editor in chief, Caren Bohan, is out after a little more than a year leading the flagship newspaper of the Gannett change.

Her exit was confirmed on Wednesday by Monica Richardson, senior vice president of USA Today. No reason was given. Bohan became the newspaper's top editor in September 2024 after a long career writing and editing about politics for the newspaper and, prior to that, at the Reuters news service.

“Caren Bohan has been a valued colleague during her tenure at USA Today,” Richardson said in a statement. “We sincerely wish her well and thank her for her many contributions.”

Like many news organizations, Gannett has suffered financially over the past two decades, and its leadership announced over the summer it was making $100 million in cuts.

In a social media message announcing her departure, Bohan made reference to the “many challenges facing our industry” in praising the journalists at USA Today.

“I am tremendously proud of the work we did, including audience-first storytelling, watchdog journalism and deeply reported narrative stories,” Bohan wrote.

