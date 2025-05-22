Thousands of chicks found abandoned in USPS truck have been adopted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of chicks found abandoned inside a postal service truck for three days have gone to new homes, according to the Delaware shelter that had cared for them, with the last batch picked up on Thursday morning.

All the surviving birds, estimated as more than 5,000 chickens — it was too hard to get a specific count — plus some others like turkeys and quails, were primarily adopted by local families, rescues and farms, according to First State Animal Center and SPCA.

The chicks were part of a 12,000-bird shipment left unattended in a truck at a Delaware mail distribution center. Trapped in high temperatures without food or hydration, thousands died, according to the state Department of Agriculture. The U.S. Postal Service has said it is investigating the “process breakdown” that occurred.

For more than two weeks, the surviving birds had been cared for at an overwhelmed First State Animal Center and SPCA, said John Parana, executive director. As a no-kill operation, the shelter would not take adopters planning to use the birds for meat, Parana said. Some of the adopters took hundreds at a time, hoping for egg-laying hens, while others took them as pets.

Stephanie Bruzdzinski adopted a handful of chicks after her daughter learned about their situation.

“She was very upset and wanted to help out,” said Bruzdzinski, who was similarly shocked when she heard the news. “She doesn’t like when things aren’t getting taken care of.”

The birds originated from Pennsylvania-based Freedom Ranger Hatchery’s weekly bird shipment to clients around the country, and due to biosecurity concerns, the hatchery cannot take the chicks back, a company spokesperson said.