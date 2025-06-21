Fast-moving blaze in southwest Utah destroys a dozen structures and forces evacuations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fast-moving fire fueled by high winds on Friday has destroyed a dozen structures, including homes, and forced some in a rural area of southwest Utah to evacuate.

The Forsyth Fire started Thursday in the Pine Valley Mountains and has already burned about 2.3 square miles (5.96 square kilometers), said Karl Hunt, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands. It has forced people to evacuate from the Pine Valley Community and nearby campgrounds, although the number of people who have fled was not immediately clear.

The blaze, which is about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) northeast of St. George and includes steep, mountainous terrain, has also threatened 400 structures.

By Friday evening, the fire remained uncontained despite 150 people battling the blaze, including two hotshot crews from Utah and Nevada, according to Hunt. Teams were using helicopters, more than a dozen engines and water tenders.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation, Hunt said.

He urged the public to stay away, saying: “Let the firefighters do what they do best and try to get this fire under control.”

There has been a red flag warning in the area since Thursday because of high wind gusts, low humidity and high temperatures.

Hunt said the blaze came fairly early in the year, following a drought declaration by Utah's governor.

“So the fuel is drier this year as well. And so if you combine the drier fuel with the high winds and it’s ripe for a wildfire,” he said. “Kind of like the perfect storm.”

There have been no injuries or deaths, according to Hunt.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on the social media site X that they are closely monitoring the fire and urged the public to follow local officials' instructions.

“If you’re in the area, please evacuate immediately," he said. “First responders are doing heroic work, but they need your cooperation to save lives.”