Safety volunteer charged in the fatal shooting of a Utah 'No Kings' protester

Prosecutors say a safety volunteer accused of fatally shooting a man participating in a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City in June has been charged with manslaughter

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 December 2025 21:38 GMT
Utah No Kings Protest Arrest
Utah No Kings Protest Arrest (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A safety volunteer accused of fatally shooting a man who was participating in a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City in June has been charged with manslaughter, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Matthew Alder allegedly fired at a man who was holding a rifle during the demonstration, injuring that person and killing Arthur Folasa Ah Loo.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill also announced that the man with the rifle, Arturo Roberto Gamboa, will not be charged.

“We appreciate the patience of the family of Mr. Ah Loo and the community as our office went through the screening process. We grieve the loss of Mr. Ah Loo as a husband, father, and active member of our community,” Gill said in a statement.

Ah Loo was a beloved Utah fashion designer.

An email and a telephone message left for Alder's lawyer, Phil Wormdahl, seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Gamboa was initially arrested on suspicion of murder, accused of creating the dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo’s death, police said at the time. Utah is an open-carry state, meaning people who can legally own a firearm are generally allowed to carry it on a public street.

