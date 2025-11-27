Utah death row inmate with dementia dies while awaiting firing squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Utah man who was spared execution this fall after developing dementia during his 37 years on death row died Wednesday of apparent natural causes, according to the state's Department of Corrections.

Ralph Leroy Menzies, 67, was set to die by firing squad in September, but the Utah Supreme Court blocked the impending execution in August after his attorneys argued his dementia had become too severe. A judge had scheduled a new competency hearing for mid-December to reevaluate his mental state.

Menzies was convicted of abducting Maurine Hunsaker in 1986 from a convenience store near Salt Lake City where she worked and killing her. The body of the 26-year-old mother of three was discovered two days later.

“Maurine Hunsaker was a cherished wife and mother whose life was stolen in an act of horrific violence by Ralph Menzies," Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said Wednesday. “For decades, the state of Utah has pursued justice on her behalf. The path has been long and filled with pain, far more than any victim’s family should ever have to endure.”

Menzies would have been the seventh U.S. prisoner executed by firing squad since 1977. He selected the method when given a choice decades ago.

The Utah Supreme Court said this summer that the progression of his disease raised a significant question on his fitness to be executed at the time.

Menzies abducted Hunsaker from the store on Feb. 23, 1986, while he was on parole. She later called her husband to say she was robbed and kidnapped, and that her abductor intended to release her. Two days later, a hiker found her body at a picnic area about 16 miles (25 kilometers) away in Big Cottonwood Canyon. She had been strangled and her throat was slashed.

Police say Hunsaker’s thumbprint was found in a car that Menzies was driving, and her purse was recovered in Menzies’ apartment. Menzies also had her wallet and other belongings when he was jailed on unrelated matters.

“We’re grateful that Ralph passed naturally and maintained his spiritedness and dignity until the end," his legal team said in a statement.

Utah’s last execution played out by lethal injection just over a year ago. The state hasn’t used a firing squad since the 2010 execution of Ronnie Lee Gardner.