Watch live: Spanish firefighters battle deadly blaze in Valencia Campanar buildings

Watch live as Spanish firefighters battle a deadly blaze in two Valencia Campanar buildings on Friday (23 February).

At least four people were killed after a huge fire ripped through the two residential buildings, with desperate residents rushing to their balconies to escape.

Around 19 people were missing and at least 13 people injured in the blaze which broke out in the city centre on Thursday evening (22 February)

Firefighters rushed to help people inside the 14-storey buildings in the Campanar area of the port city as flames burst out of windows and a cloud of black smoke rose into the night sky.

The fire that broke out around 5.30pm local time also spread to an adjoining building and people were urged to stay away. Firefighters battled to douse the flames which spread quickly due to strong winds and the material of the building.