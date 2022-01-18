Vatican No. 2 and deputy both positive for COVID

The Vatican press office says that Cardinal Pietro Parolin and  Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra have both tested positive for the coronavirus

Tuesday 18 January 2022 13:03
The Vatican secretary of state and his deputy have both tested positive for the coronavirus, Vatican officials said Tuesday.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who serves as the Vatican's secretary of state and the pope's No. 2, has “very light” symptoms, while Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra is asymptomatic, officials said.

There was no immediate comment on their last contact with Pope Francis It wasn't clear if Francis has received a booster shot, which has been administered to his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

These are the first cases of COVID-19 confirmed so high up in the Vatican hierarchy since the pandemic began.

