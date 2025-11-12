Vatican bank rehires couple fired for violating workplace marriage rule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A married couple who had been fired from the Vatican bank for violating an internal rule barring workplace marriages has been rehired in a negotiated settlement, the union for Vatican lay employees announced Wednesday.

Silvia Carlucci and Domenico Fabiani filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in January, some four months after they were married. The union called the settlement “a victory of common sense,” though it did not say when they would resume working, or what their roles would be.

The couple, who came to the marriage with three children between them, said they never considered calling off their Aug. 31, 2024 nuptials after learning of the new regulation. The bank suggested one of them quit, but the couple said they could not afford to due to financial obligations to their children, former spouses and a new mortgage.

The union said the victory was not complete, since Vatican procedures do not foresee the reimbursement of legal fees for the prevailing party.

“The emblematic case of Silvia and Domenico suggests that the application of labor law needs more solid foundations,’’ the union said in a statement posted on its website.

It noted that there were no social nets to support the couple during the period they were fighting for reinstatement, and underlined that the regulation that led to the couple’s dismissal would be deemed unconstitutional in Italy.

The couple has not commented publicly on the settlement, but they told The Associated Press when they filed the lawsuit that they had hoped for an intervention by the late Pope Francis, who was pontiff at the time, given his emphasis on family values.