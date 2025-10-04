Pope lends star power to Swiss Guards swearing-in ceremony as his army struggles to find recruits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo XIV presided Saturday over the swearing-in ceremony of 27 new Swiss Guards, lending some surprise star power to the pomp-filled ceremony as the corps struggles to find enough young men to serve in the world’s oldest standing army.

Leo sat in a throne in a courtyard of the Apostolic Palace as the new guards in their distinctive yellow, blue and red “gala uniforms” held their right arm up in a three-fingered salute and pledged “with all my strength, sacrifice and if necessary my life” to defend him and serve him.

The Vatican didn’t say why Leo decided to preside over the ceremony, though he had attended it in years past as a cardinal. The corps’ commander, Col. Christoph Graf, told the recruits, their family members and Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter that it was the first time a pope had presided since 1968.

The corps is on something of a publicity campaign, showing off new uniforms this week for formal occasions and planning a renewed fundraising push next year to renovate their cramped, outdated barracks.

In an off-the-cuff greeting, Leo thanked the men for their dedication and said it was an important sign in today's world, especially for young people.

“It makes us understand the importance of discipline, of sacrificing to live our faith in a way that truly speaks to everyone every day, of the value of giving our lives, of serving and thinking of others,” he said.

The world's oldest army

The corps was founded in 1506 by Pope Giulio II and is considered by historians to be the world's oldest standing army. Tradition has it that he was so impressed by the bravery of Swiss mercenaries that he asked them to defend the Vatican. Ever since, for more than 500 years, Switzerland has been supplying soldiers to the Vatican to staff an army of around 135 men.

Usually, the swearing-in ceremony is held on or near May 6 to commemorate the day in 1527 when 147 guardsmen died while protecting Pope Clement VII during the Sack of Rome.

This year’s ceremony was postponed following the death in April of Pope Francis and the conclave that elected Leo.

Despite the wait, it was quite a ceremony: It began with the more senior guardsmen processing first into the courtyard in slow-motion to the stuttering snap of drums, as the flags of Swiss cantons fluttered in the chilly, late-afternoon breeze. They were followed by two lines of new guards wearing armor over their uniforms, carrying halberds and donning red-feathered helmets.

After the oaths and Vatican anthem, the musicians among them performed a rendition of Toto’s “Africa” to the delight of the crowd.

The Swiss Guards protect the main entrances of Vatican City, the pope and provide ceremonial guard duty at papal events. But Vatican City is primarily policed by a separate force of gendarmes who hail from Italian law enforcement and also serve as Leo’s main bodyguards.

Sacrifice makes it tough to get recruits

The criteria for entry into the army are strict: Guards must be Swiss, male, practicing Catholics, aged 19-30, at least 1.74-meters (5-foot-7-inch) tall and have an “impeccable reputation." After completing Swiss military training, they must be willing to serve in Rome for at least 26 months.

Most guards are unmarried, but recruits 25 and older are allowed to marry if they have already served for five years and pledge to stay on for another three.

They’re allowed to go out at night, but there is a curfew. Such sacrifices make finding new recruits increasingly difficult, said Corp. Eliah Cinotti, the corps’ spokesman.

The 27 new ones recruited for 2025-2026 is a decent number, and the corps have received more calls of interest this year given the Holy Year, so the situation is “stable,” he said.

“But that doesn’t mean we don’t have to continue to recruit, recruit,” he told reporters this week.

Cinotti said the corps had adapted to Leo’s new style, most significantly having to be on increasing guard for people throwing objects at him when he’s out in public.

Leo, a devoted tennis player with very good reflexes, has made some skilled catches in his first months as pope, snatching a stuffed animal and tennis ball thrown his way while he has been out on his popemobile.

