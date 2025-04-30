Vatican issues 'sede vacante' postage stamps valid until a new pope is elected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vatican post offices and selected collectors’ shops this week started selling special stamps marking the period between Pope Francis' death and the election of his successor.

The so-called “sede vacante” stamps include an image used by the Vatican in official documents in periods between popes: two crossed keys but no papal headgear. They went on sale Monday and will only remain valid until a new Holy Father appears at the window of St. Peter’s.

Until then, they can be used to send letters, postcards and packages. “With the election of the new pope, they lose the postal value, but the collectible value goes up,” Francesco Santarossa, who runs a collector’s shop across from St. Peter’s Square, said Tuesday.

The Vatican printed stamps in four face values: at 1.25 euros ($1.42), 1.30 euros, 2.45 euros and 3.20 euros. They carry the words “Citta del Vaticano” — Vatican City — and “Sede Vacante MMXXV” - vacant See 2025.

All bear a reproduction of the same image: three angels holding up a canopy shielding the symbolic papal keys against a background of white clouds.

The last time the Vatican issued stamps for the interregnum between popes was in 2012, when Benedict XVI broke tradition and retired. The issuing of sede vacante stamps dates from 1929.

Starting on May 7, cardinals will gather to elect Francis’ successor. It is not known how long the secret election will last.